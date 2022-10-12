City announces first phase map for fiber installation

The first area of the Lehi City Fiber Network is moving into the construction phase. Construction crews will be in the phase one area working on placing the mainline fiber over the next few months, with service expected to be running by the Spring of 2023.

Lehi City officially “broke ground” on a new fiber network on Tuesday, September 6, in a ceremony at the Lehi Power Building.

“We hope you’re as impressed with us as we are with you,” said Bruce Todd, CEO/GM of Strata Networks, who was chosen to build out the service. “We’ve been involved in the broadband internet industry for over 20 years. Covid changed how we looked at things, and it became very important to get internet to everyone and especially school children.”

Strata will construct utility sheds at 355 N 2375 East and 945 N 200 E, the first two in the “backbone” of structures to be built in the downtown area.

The project will be financed through a bond ($64 million) which the City Council approved in 2020. This bond will be backed by the City and paid for solely by future subscriber revenues. Lehi residents and businesses can learn more and sign up to receive project updates at engagelehi.org/lehifiber.

The city-wide fiber project is anticipated to be complete by 2025.