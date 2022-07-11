Lehi rental rates continue to rise, average 3 bedroom cost surpasses $2,500

Lehi home prices and rental rates have been on the rise for years as Lehi becomes a hot spot not only in Utah but nationwide. In a recent Opendoor Real Estate list of “Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S” Lehi came in at #14.

Lehi has grown into it’s nickname of “Silicon Slopes” with major tech companies making it home like Adobe, Microsoft, Ancestry and Texas Instruments.

With increased demand comes increased prices and renters are feeling the pinch.

According to a report by rent.com Lehi renters have seen significant rental rate increases over the last year.

The average rent for a 1 bedroom unit is currently sitting at $1,387 (11% more than last year).

The average rent for a 2 bedroom unit comes in at $1,695 (9% more than last year).

While 1 and 2 bedroom units have seen increases, larger 3 bedroom spaces have increased a whopping 27%, bringing the current average monthly rent to $2,599.

Lehi ranks as the most expensive city for rentals in Utah County.

Opendoor’s Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S. in 2022:

Clarksville, TN – 37042

Celebration, FL – 34747

Yukon, OK – 73099

New Braunfels, TX – 78130

Loganville, GA – 30052

Leander, TX – 78641

Katy, TX – 77494

Forney, TX – 75126

Katy, TX – 77493

Cypress, TX – 77433

San Antonio, TX – 78253

Kissimmee, FL – 34746

Lehi, UT – 84043

San Diego, CA – 92101

Aubrey, TX – 76227

San Antonio, TX – 78245

Maricopa, AZ – 85138

San Antonio, TX – 78254

Winter Garden, FL – 34787

Bonita Springs, FL – 34135