Lehi rental rates continue to rise, average 3 bedroom cost surpasses $2,500

Published

3 hours ago

on

Lehi home prices and rental rates have been on the rise for years as Lehi becomes a hot spot not only in Utah but nationwide. In a recent Opendoor Real Estate list of “Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S” Lehi came in at #14. 

Lehi has grown into it’s nickname of “Silicon Slopes” with major tech companies making it home like Adobe, Microsoft, Ancestry and Texas Instruments. 

With increased demand comes increased prices and renters are feeling the pinch. 

According to a report by rent.com Lehi renters have seen significant rental rate increases over the last year. 

The average rent for a 1 bedroom unit is currently sitting at $1,387 (11% more than last year).

The average rent for a 2 bedroom unit comes in at $1,695 (9% more than last year).

While 1 and 2 bedroom units have seen increases, larger 3 bedroom spaces have increased a whopping 27%, bringing the current average monthly rent to $2,599. 

Lehi ranks as the most expensive city for rentals in Utah County. 

Opendoor’s Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S. in 2022:

Clarksville, TN – 37042 

Celebration, FL – 34747

Yukon, OK – 73099 

New Braunfels, TX – 78130 

Loganville, GA – 30052 

Leander, TX – 78641 

Katy, TX – 77494 

Forney, TX – 75126 

Katy, TX  – 77493

Cypress, TX – 77433 

San Antonio, TX – 78253 

Kissimmee, FL – 34746 

Lehi, UT – 84043 

San Diego, CA – 92101 

Aubrey, TX – 76227 

San Antonio, TX – 78245 

Maricopa, AZ – 85138 

San Antonio, TX – 78254 

Winter Garden, FL –  34787 

Bonita Springs, FL – 34135

