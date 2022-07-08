Lehi Heritage Day 2022 honorees announced

Staff Writer | Lehi Historical Society and Archives





Phil and Joyce Colorado Christmas













With Lehi Round-Up Week wrapped up, it’s time to look forward to another of Lehi’s great traditions—Lehi Heritage Day. The city-sponsored event not only celebrates Lehi’s past but honors those making history today with their service and good works within the community.

“Every year, we honor a handful of people who, in their ordinary lives, created programs and traditions we enjoy today,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. “It’s so fun to have this once-a-year event to bring these amazing people to everyone’s attention.”

This year’s honorees include:

• Kim Kent and Rebecca Kirkham Beck

Advertisement

• Wesley and Geraldine Dalley

• Bob and Verlyn Doyle

• Bret and Janys Hutchings

• Roy and Lois Littleford

• Duane and Linda Scadden

Advertisement

• Phil Asay and Joyce Gruwell Wasden

• Mike and June Willes

• Rick and Sandra Evans Worthen

These honorees have done things like serve for years as justice of the peace, worked on the Lehi Beautification Committee, helped with Old Folks events, created fantastic Christmas light displays for the public, given decades of service within the Lehi Fire Dept., served as chaplain for the Police Dept., worked on the Historical Preservation Committee, coached decades of youth sports, read to and started programs for children at the library, created a mascot for Lehi Elementary and instituted the Main Street Halloween Parade enjoyed today.

“Their efforts, which I’m sure at the time did not feel heroic, are without a doubt a great part of Lehi’s history today,” said Bangerter. “Their efforts are absolutely worthy of celebration,and celebrate we will!”

Advertisement

Honorees will be highlighted in a Showcase Parade, Honoree Celebration and Meet-and-Greet at Lehi Heritage Day 2022, on Sept. 5, from 2:30-7 p.m. The culminating event for the honorees will be when each couple receives its own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center. The garden is full of bricks representing those who have made a tremendous impact on the quality of life in Lehi.

Each couple will be featured in an upcoming article in the Lehi Free Press.

Lehi Heritage Day is created and organized by the Lehi Historical Society and Archives and sponsored by Lehi City. The public is encouraged to attend the free event to learn about Lehi’s history and show support for the honorees. This year’s theme is “100 Years of Beautiful Lehi Homes.” The day’s itinerary is as follows:

• 2:30 p.m.—Showcase Parade of honorees on Center Street from Wine’s Park to the Legacy Center.

• 3 p.m.—Honoree Celebration under the tent in the garden in front of the Legacy Center.

• 4-6 p.m.—Meet-and-Greet with the honorees in the Senior Center.

Advertisement

• 4-6 p.m.—Displays and activities centering around this year’s theme in the North Gym.

• 4-6 p.m.—Classic Car and Bike Show in the east parking lotof the Legacy Center with overflow at the Lehi Library. The entry fee is $10. The first 20 cars to pay the fee ride in the parade and have a reserved spot at the show. For more information, call 801-836-2594.

For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, call 801-768-1570