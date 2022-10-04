Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – September 2022

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2022 vs. (2021)

Homes sold : 167 (159)

Average home price: $541,286 ($539,588)

Median home price: $478,000 ($497,000)

Average days on the market: 36 (15)

Average square feet: 2,395 (2,711)

Most expensive home sold: $1,550,000 / 6 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 5,521 sq. ft. / .17 acres

Least expensive home sold: $345,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 bath / 1,285sq ft / condo

Total listings currently available: 189 (existing homes) 230 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 64

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

