Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – September 2022
September 2022 vs. (2021)
Homes sold : 167 (159)
Average home price: $541,286 ($539,588)
Median home price: $478,000 ($497,000)
Average days on the market: 36 (15)
Average square feet: 2,395 (2,711)
Most expensive home sold: $1,550,000 / 6 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 5,521 sq. ft. / .17 acres
Least expensive home sold: $345,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 bath / 1,285sq ft / condo
Total listings currently available: 189 (existing homes) 230 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 64
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS
