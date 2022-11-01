Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - October 2022

Local News

Pedersen family gifts $35 million to Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - September 2022

Local News

Businesses to Start at Home in Utah in 2022-2023

Local News

Lehi service event a big success, several projects completed

Local News

Adding solar, is it worth it?

Local News

Come one, come all: Lehi community-wide day of service tomorrow

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - August 2022

Local News

How a fire may quadruple this little Utah town's water bill

Local News

Lehi groups unite for citywide day of service Sat. Sept 10

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – October 2022

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 2022 vs. (2021)

Homes sold: 95 (137)

Average home price: $556,212 ($566,401)

Median home price: $495,000 ($503,000)
Average days on the market: 37 (19)

Average square feet: 2,485 (2,828)

Most expensive home sold: $1,550,000 / 7 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 6,570 sq. ft. / .30 acres

Least expensive home sold: $335,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,215 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 183 (existing homes) and 233 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 64

Advertisement

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You may like

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *