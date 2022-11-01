Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – October 2022
October 2022 vs. (2021)
Homes sold: 95 (137)
Average home price: $556,212 ($566,401)
Median home price: $495,000 ($503,000)
Average days on the market: 37 (19)
Average square feet: 2,485 (2,828)
Most expensive home sold: $1,550,000 / 7 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 6,570 sq. ft. / .30 acres
Least expensive home sold: $335,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,215 sq. Ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 183 (existing homes) and 233 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 64
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS
