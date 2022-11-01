Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – October 2022

October 2022 vs. (2021)



Homes sold: 95 (137)



Average home price: $556,212 ($566,401)

Median home price: $495,000 ($503,000)

Average days on the market: 37 (19)

Average square feet: 2,485 (2,828)

Most expensive home sold: $1,550,000 / 7 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 6,570 sq. ft. / .30 acres

Least expensive home sold: $335,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,215 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 183 (existing homes) and 233 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 64

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com