Why Online and Blended Learning is a Game Changer for Learning and Training

Online learning quickly became a suitable option for most schools and institutions during the pandemic and has remained so even after the pandemic. Before becoming a norm, online learning seemed a lesser education and training alternative. While multiple institutions, including those providing RN to MSN online program for Utah residents, initially introduced distance learning pre-technology, it was plagued by unfair comparisons to on-campus degrees.

However, advancing technologies and modern lifestyles have made it possible for schools and institutions to offer massive open online courses (MOOCs). Below are a few reasons why online and blended learning greatly benefits the education and training sectors.

1. Unmatched Flexibility

Face-to-face lessons follow strict timetables that involve lecturers or facilitators sitting in front of the classroom. Lecturers also teach at specific times. While some institutions have introduced evening classes, which benefits working students, taking evening classes is challenging for those juggling family life, work, and school. Physical learning is also limited by harsh weather conditions, such as dense snowing.

Remote learning takes away all these challenges. Unlike physical classes, lectures are delivered asynchronously, and students can learn anytime. Such flexibility favors students with parental and daytime responsibilities. Online learning also eliminates the challenge of students having different paces and styles of learning. Learners choose their preferred learning style, be it audio, visual, or written.

2. Greater Breadth of Learning

Increased adoption of online learning has widened the breadth of learning significantly. For instance, a recent survey found that the eLearning market had surpassed $200 billion by 2019 and is poised to increase by 8% in the next six years. Similarly, virtual classroom tech is expected to increase by 11%. This makes it possible for learners globally to study any subject and enroll in courses from any institution.

Besides granting students unlimited access, learning institutions also have better expansion opportunities. Learning and training centers with accredited distance learning courses won’t be confined to local students.

3. Improved Accessibility

Restricted access to education and training due to disabilities and other factors is largely ignored. Getting dressed, commuting, and sitting through in-physical classes is a challenge for most willing learners. A 2019 ONS report found that while the number of disabled students meeting university admission requirements keeps increasing, access remains a crucial issue.

Another report evaluated the impact of the preceding pandemic on single parents. The survey found that most lone parents furloughed or lost their sources of income because they had limited flexibility compared to others. The report advocated for better support of lone parents through various ways, including providing flexible skills training opportunities. They can immensely benefit from online learning.

4. Cost Saving

The cost factor is the other undeniable benefit of online and blended learning. Interested learners can get their diplomas, degree, and post-graduate certificates in a few years with minimal costs. Studying online eliminates the cost of traveling to school, accommodation, and other costs associated with in-physical learning.

Endnote

Online and blended learning is certainly beneficial and the future of education and training. However, it eliminates the much-needed student-teacher interaction. Students should be independent, self-disciplined, and focused on achieving their learning goals.