Skyridge theatre cuts Footloose

Why Online and Blended Learning is a Game Changer for Learning and Training

PARC Committee prepares for 2024 Arts & Culture Grants

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point adds new fire and ice show

Annual Day of the Dead celebration this Saturday at Thanksgiving Point

Farm Country renovation returns to Lehi roots; Construction underway

Thanksgiving Point Successfully Completes Guinness World Records™ tulip planting

Lehi Arts Center presents “Into the Woods”

Survey results announced for The Focal Point at former prison site

Holdman Studios stained glass art to honor slain officer Joseph Adams

Published

21 hours ago

on

The movie that put the Lehi Roller Mills on the map is coming back to town in the form of a high school musical production at Skyridge starting Thursday, Nov. 10. “Footloose the Musical” runs until Monday November 21 at Skyridge High School with tickets available online at skyridgetheatre.com.

The movie and the musical follow the same storyline, a young man, Ren, moves to a small town from Chicago where he doesn’t fit in with the cowboys. In the small town of Bomont, dancing is illegal, but “Footloose the Musical” is full of rousing ensemble dance numbers. The familiar 1980s classic rock songs like “Somebody’s Eyes,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” and of course “Footloose” are all in the musical version along with new songs that flesh out the preacher’s wife Vi’s point of view as well as Reverend Moore’s own struggle with grief and forgiveness.

As always, the Skyridge High School music and theatre programs have produced incredible singers and actors. The female leads have powerful vocals that add depth and heart to the women in “Footloose” and their individual stories – stories that don’t get much time in the movie. 

The men in “Footloose the Musical” give great performances as well, wearing the flannel, plaid, sleeveless shirts of their parents’ era and owning the dance steps. Ren even navigates the stage and a fight scene with Chuck on roller skates.

Instead of a traditional pit orchestra, the Skyridge production features a rock combo orchestra onstage behind the giant set bridge that looks like it was plucked right from the Jordan River at 1500 North in Lehi.

“Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another and the power of forgiveness,” said director John Brown.

