Connect with us

Lehi City News

LPD recognized for completion of multi-year accreditation program

Lehi City News

Open House: Lehi’s new all-abilities park designed with a water feature and amphitheater

Lehi City News

Woman dies after crash with Lehi fire truck on Timpanogos Highway

Lehi City News

City announces first phase map for fiber installation

Lehi City News

Lehi Fire Department to host fire safety event Wednesday at Wines Park

Lehi City News

Chief releases renderings of new fire station, construction to start soon

Lehi City News

Vandals hit Ivory Ridge splash pad bathrooms; facilities shut down

Lehi City News

Lehi rental rates continue to rise, average 3 bedroom cost surpasses $2,500

Lehi City News

Lehi Heritage Day 2022 honorees announced

Lehi City News

Lehi City updating the bicycle-pedestrian master plan

Lehi City News

LPD recognized for completion of multi-year accreditation program

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Lehi City Police Department received recognition from the Utah Chiefs of Police Association (UCOPA) for recently completing the accreditation process through their association.

With this accreditation by the UCOPA Accreditation Review Board, the Lehi City Police Department is now one of only 24 Agencies in the state of Utah to have achieved this status.

“We are proud to have achieved this recognition. We would like to thank the Utah Chiefs of Police Association and those mentors and auditors who have assisted us over the last two or three years in attaining this recognition. We’d also like to thank Mayor Mark Johnson, City Council members, and Lehi City administrative staff for their support,” said Chief Darren Paul.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You may like

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *