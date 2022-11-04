LPD recognized for completion of multi-year accreditation program

The Lehi City Police Department received recognition from the Utah Chiefs of Police Association (UCOPA) for recently completing the accreditation process through their association.

With this accreditation by the UCOPA Accreditation Review Board, the Lehi City Police Department is now one of only 24 Agencies in the state of Utah to have achieved this status.

“We are proud to have achieved this recognition. We would like to thank the Utah Chiefs of Police Association and those mentors and auditors who have assisted us over the last two or three years in attaining this recognition. We’d also like to thank Mayor Mark Johnson, City Council members, and Lehi City administrative staff for their support,” said Chief Darren Paul.