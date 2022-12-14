Lehi City announces fiber speed, options, pricing

On Tuesday, December 13, during the Lehi City Council meeting, city staff released the first look at the speed of the new citywide fiber network and price options.

The citywide multimillion-dollar project is currently being constructed, with the first storage shelter locations already built and the lines being laid soon. The City released the first phase map a few months ago and will be starting around the City Hall area.

There have been 6,330 household pre-registrations so far, and residents may still pre-register for the service at https://lehi.fibertomycity.com/ with no cost or obligation to purchase the service when available in your area.

The five internet service providers (ISP) that will be available are:

• Intellipop

• XMISSION

• SUMO

• BEEHIVE Broadband

• CentraCom

The newly released speeds and rates that will be offered are:

250 Mbps: $64.95 – $66.00

1 Gbps: $76.95 – $80.00

2 Gbps: $99.00 – $100.00

10 Gbps: $199.95 – $227.00

Each ISP will offer specific pricing. Speed option availability will vary by carrier, but all five providers will offer at least the 250 Mbps and 1 Gbps options.

Residents who qualify for government assistance like WIC or free and reduced lunch may also be eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). To apply for the program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, visit www.fcc.gov/acp to potentially receive a $30 discount on your monthly bill.