LPD to celebrate 17th annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas event

Lehi, Utah (December 16, 2022)- The Lehi City Police Department announces their 17th annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas event Saturday, December 17th. Local kids will join Lehi PD for breakfast, shopping, and gift wrapping. The PD raised over $3,000 on behalf of the event, during their November fundraiser with Texas Roadhouse where they served patrons.



“As Officers we help people through some very tough days, we see the strain and stress that are put on many families in our community,” stated Lehi City Corporal Brian Cullen. “This event is our way of serving this community and helping relieve some of the stress during the holiday season.”



As part of Kids, Cops, and Christmas officers identify families throughout the year that may need help during the holidays. Children from these families received a personal invitation to be paired with a police officer for a morning police escort, breakfast, and Christmas shopping with officers at Smith’s Marketplace. This year 25 children will participate in the event. Lehi PD office staff will also shop for several smaller children and infants.



“It warms our hearts and sets the mood for the season seeing those little eyes light up when they get to play with the sirens, talk on the radio, and visit with Santa,” stated Cullens.

This event is in partnership with Smith’s Marketplace.