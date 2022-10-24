Open House: Lehi’s new all-abilities park designed with a water feature and amphitheater

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

The $16.5 million all-abilities park at Family Park (1721 N 300 E) is nearing the start of construction. The park has been vacant for many years while the City Council debated the park’s use and how to fund improvements. Earlier this year, the council decided to take $9.5 million from the proposed Mellor-Rhodes sports complex and the Dry Creek Reservoir Park and add it to the budgeted $7 million for Family Park (formerly known as Peck Park).

On Wednesday, October 19, the Lehi City Parks Department invited the public to an open house at the Broadbent Room to see the most recent designs by Blu Line Design, the Sandy company chosen to design the park. 

Plans include an all-abilities playground, interactive water feature, amphitheater, sensory garden, pavilions, restrooms and a lot of parking. 

Potential features for the playground may include spinning, climbing, imaginative structures, electronic interaction, topography, sensory and motion. 

The Parks Department is seeking community members to participate on the Citizen Advisory Committee and the City Parks, Trails & Trees Committee to offer feedback and input on selecting equipment and features for the park. Citizens may express interest in joining a committee here

The regional park is expected to begin construction in the Spring of 2023.

