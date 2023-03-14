Connect with us

Falcon boys lacrosse opens strong

All-City Wrestling: Winter 2022-2023

Lehi swim team shows well at state meet

Falcon girls earn school’s first hoops trophy in Championship defeat

Falcon girls punch ticket to title game

Lehi girls upset by Dons to end season

Lehi boys exit playoffs after cold shooting

Lehi-area tracksters complete final indoor events

Falcon girls topple Titans, on to semis

Lehi boys send Bees home, Tigers are next

Published

9 hours ago

on

The Skyrdige boys lacrosse team earned a big victory at home last week to start the new season.

March 9Skyridge 22, West 1

The Falcons netted eight goals in the first quarter and built a 15-0 advantage by the end of the second period. They didn’t yield a score to the visitors until late in the game.

Senior attacker Cooper Manning led the offensive effort with four goals and four assists. Junior midfielder Dawson Yates contributed three goals and gave two assists, while freshmanattacker Carson Butterfield provided two goals and two assists.

Junior midfielder Jace Anderson scored three times as well.Junior attacker Issac Battista had two goals and one assist and junior midfielder Max Clements had one goal and two assists, also snagging six ground balls and winning 11 of 16 (69%) faceoffs.

Yates collected four ground balls. Junior Jack Davis picked up three ground balls and led the team in takeaways with three.Butterfield and senior midfielder Caleb Yentez tallied three ground balls apiece.

Sophomore goalkeeper Colton Tueller minded the net and gave up the one opposing goal but saved the only other shot the Panthers were allowed to take.

