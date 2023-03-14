All-City Wrestling: Winter 2022-2023

Most Valuable Performer

Will McCleary (Sr. Lehi): The 5A bronze medalist last year, McCleary earned the silver medal in his final season with three pins and a two-point loss in the title match at State in the 190 weight class. He was the gold medalist in the Division A competition and took first place at several other meets this season. “Overall, he had pretty tough opponents all year and still had great success,” said Coach Dan Rice. “Will worked extremely hard and was very dedicated to wrestling over his high school career and his accomplishments show it. He also did this while maintaining a very high GPA and was recently accepted to BYU. I am very proud of him.”

Most Inspirational Performer

Billy Ferguson (Sr. Skyridge): Competed but did not place at the state tournament last year. This time, he finished fourth in the 6A 157 weight class with a two-point loss in the placement match. Also got the team Granite Award for never being late nor missing any practices or meets. “He has been the main inspirational leader on our team this season,” said Coach Lyle Mangum. “He was always supportive of the coaching staff no matter what and at the end of each practice he would walk around to every coach and give them a fist bump and thank them for the great practice. I am very thankful that we had him in the room and that he served as a captain this season.”

Honorable Mention

Isaac Terrell (Sr. Lehi): Bronze medalist in the 285 weight class at State.

Cole Eldredge (Sr. Lehi): 4th place in the 215 weight class at State.

Madison Sherman (Fr. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the girls 130 weight class at State.

Avaree Kessler (Sr. Lehi): Bronze medalist in the girls 115weight class at State.

Nadia Thomas (Jr. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the girls 120 weight class at State.