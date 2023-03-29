Connect with us

Open house Thursday for ASD school boundary adjustments from potential Lehi Elementary closure

4 hours ago

Alpine School District will hold a public boundary inputmeeting Thursday night, March 30, to discuss potential boundary adjustments and the potential closure of Lehi Elementary. The meeting will be held at Lehi High School in the Commons Area from 5:30 p.m. to 6: 30 p.m.  

Lehi High School is located at 180 N. 500 E. in Lehi. The Commons area is in the center of the school campus. All are invited to participate. 

