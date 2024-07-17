New leadership focuses on fostering community at Lehi Elementary

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Last year, Lehi Elementary School (LES) fought off district plans for closure. This year, new leadership at the school, which opened in 1951, aims to dispel the idea the area is ailing. The school’s new Principal and PTA president say the LES community is stronger than ever.

“There’s a strong sense of community in the area. It feels like this is home and these are the people I want to spend time with. Much of that stems from the school,” said PTA president Sam Scholes. “A lot of people have taught at or gone to Lehi Elementary.”

“The community runs so deep. The school resonates with a lot of people. Have people say how much they enjoy having the school here. It has been part of the community for so long I met a lot of people who went to school here,” said new LES Principal Tiffinie Littlefield. “Four or five times in the last month, I’ve run into families where generations have attended and are still attending Lehi Elementary.”

Littlefield said the theme chosen for this school year is “Continuing the Adventure.” It’s a nod to the school’s past and vision for its future as an anchor in the community. She sees the school as a welcoming place kids can feel connected to and be proud of.

“Every child only goes to each grade once, and we need to make sure that experience and the school are the best they can be. Every kid can be successful, they just need the right environment, support and mentors,” Littlefield said.

Scholes hopes for a lot of community involvement through PTA-led school activities this year. There will be a fun atmosphere when students return to school. There will also be a walk-to-school day where students can get out into the neighborhoods and feel a part of the community.

According to Littlefield, there are many advantages to having a smaller neighborhood school. “The faculty is very close. They consider themselves family. When the teachers are collaborating, they get to know each of those students so well and can collaborate above and below grade level to make sure all the students’ needs are met. You can get to know the students and families individually with a smaller school,” she said.

This is Littlefield’s first appointment as an elementary principal. Prior to coming to Lehi, she was in administration for 6 years, most recently as a vice principal for River Rock Elementary in Lehi. She taught third and fourth grade for 16 years.

This summer, LES staff has been working on the school’s curb appeal. Using beautification money from Alpine School District, they’ve done some painting, fixed the sprinklers and updated the office. They have also been rearranging things so each classroom will have a window this year.

Back-to-School night is August 14 from 4-6 p.m. The first day of school for students is August 15. Kindergarten registration is ongoing and should be completed as soon as possible.