BREAKING NEWS: ASD Superintendent Farnsworth announces retirement, Smith named interim Superintendent

Dr. Shane Farnsworth announced his retirement from Alpine School District effective September 1, 2025, after 26 years of service with the district. The announcement came during the April 29 school board meeting.

Farnsworth has accepted a position at Brigham Young University, where he will teach educational leadership and work in the Center for the Improvement of Teaching Educators and Schooling.

“After 26 years of service in Alpine School District, my wife and I have decided to retire,” Farnsworth told the board. “My career in Alpine School District has exceeded my expectations and has brought me more joy, more fulfillment, more connections with people than I thought I was worth,” he added.

Farnsworth started as a teacher at Mountain Ridge Middle School in 2000 after working in the private sector. During his 26-year tenure with ASD, he worked in various positions, became a principal, and eventually, district administrator. He became known for his professionalism, dedication to excellence, and eagerness to improve the schools wherever he was assigned.

Farnsworth earned his bachelor’s degree in Classical Studies and his master’s and doctorate in Educational Leadership from BYU. The National Association of Secondary School Principals Bulletin published his doctoral research on teacher-administrator trust relationships in September 2019.

Outside the district, Farnsworth split time between classroom and boardroom, teaching future administrators at BYU and Southern Utah University while guiding statewide school quality as the Utah State School Accreditation Council chair.

Farnsworth has developed the trust and admiration of colleagues within the ASD community. Board member Stacey Bateman provided the following statement about Farnsworth. “I want to express my gratitude for Superintendent Farnsworth’s years of dedicated leadership, vision, and courage. His legacy of service, integrity, and commitment to excellence will continue to inspire us all.”

She then pivoted her comments to address district staff concerns about the upcoming transition.

“I would also like to reaffirm my commitment to everyone on our ASD team. Their passion, expertise and dedication are the heart of this district. We will continue to support our employees and ensure that our students receive the highest level of care and learning. The strength of ASD has always come from the people who serve in our schools and throughout the district.”

Board member Sarah Beeson shared her admiration for the departing superintendent when asked for a comment about his retirement.

“Our superintendent, Shane Farnsworth, has shown tremendous capacity and has been an extraordinary leader with a clear vision and a remarkable commitment to deep learning for all students. He will be greatly missed and leaves behind a legacy of excellence, innovation, and unwavering dedication to public education.”

In the same meeting, the board appointed Rob Smith as interim superintendent in a split 5-2 vote. The decision came immediately after Farnsworth’s announcement, with Board President Julie King noting Smith would bring “invaluable experience” during the transition.

Smith, who retired from the district in January of 2024 after 21 years managing Alpine’s finances, brings deep experience to the role. Smith was instrumental in Alpine gaining the highest bond rating status of AAA. This rating reflects the district’s strong financial health and ability to meet its debt obligations, which can lead to lower borrowing costs.

His 29-year career in education includes stints at Morgan School District from 1998 to 2002 and Uintah School District from 1994 to 1998 before his lengthy tenure with Alpine.

Smith brings extensive experience in public sector finance, complemented by work in the private sector at EMI Health as a business development manager and at Moreton & Company. He also served 21 years in the Utah National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a Major in 2008.

“Our new interim superintendent, Rob Smith, retired almost two years ago,” Beeson said. “His familiarity with the culture of ASD and his keen sense of awareness on school finance will be a great asset to ASD as we reconfigure into three districts.”

Board chair King emphasized that Smith’s “existing institutional knowledge and relationships will allow this to be a seamless transition” during the critical period as ASD prepares to split into three separate districts.

A confident Farnsworth praised his district’s achievements in his parting remarks.

“I am pleased with the work that we’ve been able to do, for the student achievement that has been accomplished, for the strategic plan that has been implemented, for the great momentum that we have in Alpine School District right now, and I think we are set up very well for three new districts to emerge from ASD and be successful. So, thank you very much for the opportunity that has been extended to me.”

Farnsworth is married to Meri Ann Farnsworth. They are the parents of six children and grandparents of eight grandchildren. Smith and his wife Melissa live in Eagle Mountain. They have three children and five grandchildren.