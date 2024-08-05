Tuesday, multiple Utah County city councils vote about adding ASD split question to ballot

Connect with us

In a rare move, six cities in northern Utah County are scheduled to vote on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, to potentially put on the November general election ballot a measure that would allow voters to decide whether to create a new school district. Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Draper, Highland and Lehi City councils will hold meetings throughout the day and the public is invited to attend. 

The move comes after a robust 45-day public comment period in which city officials conducted extensive public outreach, held a dozen public hearings and heard directly from hundreds ofresidents about a potential district split. 

The “Central School District” (CSD) is the temporary name for a potential new school district in northern Utah County. If voters approve of the new school district, a future school board would select the final name. CSD is coordinated through an interlocalagreement signed by the cities of Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Draper, Highland and Lehi.

For the perspectives on the creation of the proposed Central School District, please visit

centralschooldistrict.org/perspectives.

City Council meeting locations and times: 

12 p.m. | Alpine City Hall, 20 N. Main Street, Alpine

4 p.m. | Lehi City Council Chambers, 153 N. 100 E., Lehi

6 p.m. | American Fork City Hall, 31 N. Church St., American Fork

6 p.m. | Community Recreation Center, 10640 N. Clubhouse Dr., Cedar Hills

7 p.m. | Draper Council Chambers, 1020 E. Pioneer Rd., Draper

7 p.m. | Highland City Council Chambers, 5400 W. Civic Center Dr., Highland

Live streaming is available for Alpine, Highland and Lehi cities.

