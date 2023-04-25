Register now for Fire Department’s safety class for babysitters

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

on

Jillian Rose | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Fire Department’s next class to educate participants on the basics of child safety is scheduled for May 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

These classes are geared towards helping local community members educate their children who are either already babysitters or are hoping to become babysitters in the future. Ideal candidates are eight years old or older and those who attend receive a certification upon completion of the class. 

The class will predominantly cover first aid and fire safety. Itwill also include information on babysitting basics, useful tips for first-time babysitters, as well as instruction on how to handle emergency situations. 

Beyond the fact that summer tends to yield more opportunities for babysitting, safety education is a great way to introduce allchildren to some basic life skills that will help them to make positive safety decisions in their own lives.

These classes are scheduled once every three months. All classes are held at Fire Station 82, 250 West and 2600 North in Lehi.

Contact the fire department directly at (801) 768-7130 with any additional questions. Register online using this link: https://www.lehi-ut.gov/departments/fire/babysitters-class/

