Friday: Bake Sale to support Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Sexual violence impacts hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. The Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice conducted an anonymous survey and found that one in three Utah women experienced sexual assault in their lifetimes, and one in six Utah women experienced rape.

The Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault (UCASA) began in 1996 when people from across the state came together to end sexual assault. UCASA is a partnership with state agencies and service providers that support survivors of sexual violence and work to prevent sexual assault in all forms.

In support of UCASA, please come to the “Broadway Bake Sale,” on Friday, July 21 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the northeast pavilion of Wines Park. The family event will include local performers singing songs from Broadway musicals as well as offer delicious treats for sale to support a good cause. All funds raised will be donated to UCASA. Information will also be on hand about UCASA and the community resources available for survivors of sexual assault and their loved ones.