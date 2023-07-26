Letter to the Editor: Resident urges safety after witnessing I15 crash

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dear Editor,

I am writing to share a concerning incident I witnessed earlier today. Around 9:30 a.m., there was a tragic accident involving a semi-truck that caught fire on I-15 near the Lehi Pioneer Crossing on-ramp.

The aftermath of the incident was distressing, and it reminded me of the importance of safety on the roads. I have attached a picture I took at the scene to highlight the severity of the situation.

Kenneth Stockwell

Lehi, Utah

