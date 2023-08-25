Connect with us

Education

Cedar Valley High School hosts Freight Farm ribbon-cutting

Education

MTECH students place at National HOSA competitions

Education

Alpine School District Board passes $21 million property tax increase

Education

BREAKING NEWS: ASD officially closes two schools, delays Lehi Elementary’s fate

Education

ASD slammed by Utah legislative committee for school closure process; board and superintendent subpoenaed for questioning

Education

Alpine School District Board votes for district split study--anticipates 2024 ballot decision

Education

Six Lehi schools on Alpine School District full-day kindergarten list

Education

Congressman Owens congratulates three UMA graduates accepted to top U.S. military schools

Education

ASD’s Smith reflects on the challenges of school funding

Education

Lehi teachers and staff receive ASD RISE Awards

Education

Cedar Valley High School hosts Freight Farm ribbon-cutting

Published

3 hours ago

on

Cedar Valley High School students have received a hands-on learning opportunity to work with and study in a closed container, hydroponic garden experience called Freight Farm. 

Vertical farming may just be the way of the future. At Cedar Valley High School, thanks to a significant grant from Meta (formerly Facebook), ecology students will learn about vertical farming with a shipping container specially designed for low-water, high-efficiency farming.

Over the past three years, the Meta Freight Farm sustainability grant has been part of over $1,000,000 in STEM and technology donations awarded to the local community. Meta’s Eagle Mountain campus has been a part of the Eagle Mountain community since announcing its data center in 2018. Meta has actively promoted sustainability and supported STEM education initiatives with the Alpine School District and the greater community.

Students will farm directly on the campus of Cedar Valley High School through a state-of-the-art control environment agriculture system.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *