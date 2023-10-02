Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2023

September 2023 vs. (2022)



Homes sold: 86 (180)



Average home price: $608,941 ($538,2162)

Median home price: $535,000 ($476,600)



Average days on the market: 43 (36)

Average square feet: 2,780 (2,404)

Most expensive home sold: $1,379,314 / 4 bedrooms / 3 baths / 5,300 sq. ft. / .51 acres

Least expensive home sold: $319,130 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 136 (existing homes) and 93 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 46

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

