Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2023

Local News

Orem Mayor assaulted by reporter's daughter, charges filed

Local News

Study: Utahns have highest debt-to-salary ratio in the U.S.

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2023

Local News

Oregon felon arrested in Lehi shooting

Local News

Locals choose favorites for historical marker sites

Local News

Pressurized irrigation water source confirms link to E. coli cases in Lehi

Local News

First waterwise award presented to Lehi family

Local News

Lehi Police see rise in small, motorized vehicle crashes, offer safety tips

Local News

Five.12 Foundation delivers weekend meals for local students in need

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2023

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 2023 vs. (2022)

Homes sold: 86 (180)

Average home price: $608,941 ($538,2162)

Median home price: $535,000 ($476,600)

Average days on the market: 43 (36)

Average square feet: 2,780 (2,404)

Most expensive home sold: $1,379,314 / 4 bedrooms / 3 baths / 5,300 sq. ft. / .51 acres

Least expensive home sold: $319,130 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 136 (existing homes) and 93 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 46

Advertisement

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *