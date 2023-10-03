Dog Park at Willow Park nears completion, commemorative bricks installed

After several years of development, the Lehi City Dog Park at Willow Park is ready for dogs. The park was in disrepair but has significantly improved over the last year. It was first created in 2012 when American Fork resident Parker Wimmer worked with Utah County to build the dog park as his Eagle Scout project.

Lehi City leased the 44 acres in Willow Park from Utah County in 2020 and has been making improvements around the area, including the dog park and a new office and maintenance building for the City Parks Department.

The new Lehi City Dog Park is now fully fenced with a new asphalt trail. The Parks Department has also planted a dozen new trees and some native grasses. A sprinkler system is currently being installed. Future additions will include seating areas and several shade structures.

City workers also installed 40 commemorative bricks at the dog park that were part of a fundraiser by the Lehi City Parks, Trails, and Trees Committee. The fundraiser provided pet owners and community members an opportunity to help support the park improvements and have their names engraved on a brick installed at the park. The committee raised almost $4,000 to add to Lehi City’s $70,000 earmarked for the project.