Lehi City opens ice rink for winter months

On Friday, Nov. 17, Lehi City received a large shipment from Ice America — supplies to build a temporary outdoor ice-skating rink in under a week. Shawn Winters, Assistant Director of the Lehi Parks Department, has been directing the project for the last several months leading up to this week of preparation and the skating rink’s grand opening on Friday, Nov. 24.

Located at the west end of the Lehi Sports Complex, the rink will be open through Jan. 26, 2024, except Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Sundays. About a dozen sponsors and hours of work from many city department staffers have made this project possible.

“The concept of an ice-skating rink was very appealing to us as a staff; something new to offer the citizens during a time when most of our parks are closed for the season. We have been meeting for months to prepare. Now that it is here, it’s exciting and nerve-racking. Our whole staff has come together to try to make this a memorable experience for everyone,” said Winters.

Ice-America, a California-based company specializing in temporary ice rinks, received the contract for the project. The rink is intended to make parks more accessible to the public during the winter months. It will be the only ice rink in north Utah County. Provo’s Peaks Ice Arena and Herriman’s Ice Ribbon at Crane Plaza are the closest alternatives.

In addition to the rink, there will be string lights, fireplaces, heating lamps and concessions, making the spot an idyllic holiday activity for families, friends and couples.

Lehi City Ice Rink will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and some Fridays, with skating lessons and private ice time rentals available before openskate hours. Admission is $7 for any age, with an additional $5 to rent skates. Socks are required and will be available for purchase if needed. Helmets and skate aids will be available for rent. Hand-warmers may be purchased as well.

For more information, visit lehi-ut.gov/lehi-ice-rink, where you can find hours, additional pricing information, links to register for skating lessons, and group reservation times and pricing.