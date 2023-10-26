Volleyball Playoffs: Skyridge spikers poised for title run

The Falcons finished the regular season where they have been for most of it, at the top of the 6A classification. They have a bye in the first round of the playoffs so they will have all of their matches at the state venue. The Pioneers struggled this year. Here’s how both teams are positioned going into the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 1-9 Region 3 (Tied 5th), 7-21 overall

Final RPI ranking: 17 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 17 in 6A, 63 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 31

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #16 Layton (13-16) on the road at 4 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs. Whichever team wins will face #1 Skyridge (25-1) on Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. The match is scheduled for Court 2 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. Lehi didn’t see the Lancers this year and were swept by the Falcons in both Region 3 meetings.

Skyridge

Season record: 9-1 Region 3 (1st), 25-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 6A, 3 statewide

Next contest: Nov. 2

Prospects: The Falcons will begin their title quest in the second round at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. They will take on the winner of the match profiled above between Layton and Lehi at 3:30 p.m. on Court 2. With a victory, Skyridge will face either #8 Mountain Ridge (20-10) or #9 Farmington (19-9) at 6:30 p.m. also on Court 2. The Falcons did not play the Lancers or the Phoenix during the regular season, but they swept the Mustangs and both region tilts with the Pioneers.