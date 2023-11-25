Lehi girls open with big hoops win

The Lehi girls basketball team got the season started Thursday (Nov. 16) on the road with a 57-43 victory over Mountain Ridge.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter. They held the Sentinels to single-digit scoring for three periods and had a 51-24 advantage entering the fourth quarter. The home squad was able to put up more points against the Lehi reserves,but the result was never in jeopardy.

Lehi senior guard Addy Scrivner picked up where she left off last season, canning four treys among her 19 points to lead all scorers. She also had six deflections, three rebounds and a block.

Senior guard Sammi Love added 11 points including three triples with three deflections. Junior forward Ellie Hill added nine points, including 4-for-4 at the charity stripe, with four rebounds.

Senior post McKinly Faux had a pair of 3-pointers with three boards, three blocks and five deflections. Senior post Kaleigh Freeman had six points as well with four boards, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Senior guard Hadlie Warren scored four points with six assists and two steals, while senior post Malia Havea made three assists and three steals.

“It was a great way to start the season for us against a really scrappy and well-coached Mountain Ridge team,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “I was mostly proud of how well our team played together. They shared the ball on offense and communicated so well on defense.

“There was lots of energy from the bench, and it was just a really fun game to coach,” he added. “We’ll look for some ways to get better and enjoy Thanksgiving break next week and come back ready for our next game versus Herriman.”

That road game is scheduled for Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.