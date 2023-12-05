Lehi girls hoops tops Mustangs

The Lehi girls basketball team picked up another road victory this week, pulling away from Herriman after a tight start.

Nov. 30: Lehi 56, Herriman 41

The teams dueled even through a defensive first quarter, which ended with the squads knotted at nine points apiece. However, the Pioneers began to create some separation in the second period and owned a 23-17 advantage going into the break.

Both teams picked up the pace offensively in the second half, but Lehi outscored the home squad 33-24 to pocket the comfortable win.

Lehi senior guard Addy Scrivner continued her hot start with 20 points, sinking 4-of-5 triples and 7-of-9 (78%) field goals overall. She also hit both her free throws and added three rebounds, six steals, a block and six deflections.

Junior forward Ellie Hill tallied a career-high 19 points including three treys while senior guard Sammi Love added eight points, three boards, three assists, four steals and fourdeflections in an excellent all-around effort from her.

Senior guard Hadlie Warren scored seven points with seven rebounds and six assists. Senior post McKinly Faux grabbed four boards.

“I really liked the way we connected tonight defensively,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “The seniors really rallied the group to start communicating and the effort level on defense was off the charts tonight. Herriman is a solid team and well coached so I’m proud of this group getting another tough road win. “Our guards led the way scoring, but I was most impressed with the defense, rebounding and communication on defense by our three senior posts,” the coach continued. “That set the tone for the whole game for us. They did a great job contesting shots around the rim without fouling as well.

“Ellie Hill’s big night helped a lot also and it was great to see that from her,” Seastrand added. “She’s more than capable of that so it was fun to see that happen for her. Her confidence is really high.”

That victory set the table for a busy week. Wednesday (Dec. 6) the Pioneers will host Bingham at 7 p.m. In the fourth annual Hoopfest, Lehi takes on Incarnate Word Academy from St. Louis MO on Friday (Dec. 8) at 6 p.m., then plays Rigby ID on Saturday (Dec. 9) at 6 p.m.

The Pioneer boys will play immediately following both of those games.