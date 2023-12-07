Falcon girls start with 3 wins

The Skyridge girls basketball team had a busy opening week, hosting Fremont and then visiting Bingham and Judge on back-to-back nights. Despite the absence of their injured stars, the Falcons pulled out three exciting victories.

Nov. 28: Skyridge 50, Fremont 47

The Falcons led for most of this game, but the final score looks closer than the contest was because of a late run by the Silverwolves.

Skyridge built a 17-11 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 31-22 at the break. The teams dueled even in the third quarter with 10 points apiece. The visitors reduced the deficit by six points in the final period but couldn’t get over the hump as the Falcons held them off.

Junior guard Merceius Mili spearheaded the effort with 15 points including a pair of treys, plus five rebounds, three steals and a block. Senior guard Shae Toole added 10 points, six boards and six assists while sophomore forward Ellah Oesernetted eight points with six rebounds and three steals.

Nov. 30: Skyridge 48, Bingham 45

The Falcons got off to a fast start again against the Miners, ending the initial period with an 11-5 advantage. However, the home squad recovered in the second quarter and the teams were tied at 23 points apiece at the half.

The game was a battle the rest of the way, but Skyridge earned a four-point margin by the end of the third period and were able to hold off the Miners to secure the narrow win.

Oeser led the way with an impressive double-double of 19 points and 13 boards along with four assists and two blocks. Toole had another great floor game with eight points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Mili had eight points and five boards.

Dec. 1: Skyridge 58, Judge Memorial 50

It was the Bulldogs with the early boost on their home floor as they enjoyed a 16-11 margin after the first quarter. However, the Falcons responded with a 21-point burst in the second period while holding Judge to seven points for a 32-23 advantage at the break.

That turned out to be the difference in the contest as the squads went toe-to-toe for the rest of the evening. The visitors got contributions from everyone to help fashion this victory.

Oeser netted 14 points with seven rebounds and three steals. Toole furnished 12 points, four boards, seven assists and four steals. Mili had seven points, five rebounds and a block.

In addition, sophomore guard Kyah Perkins scored eight points, senior forward Sadie Buttars added six points and three boards, and junior guard Lilly Meyer had three points, three rebounds and a couple of steals.

“We had a great opening week with three tough games,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “Close games aren’t great for my stress levels, but I appreciate them because I love that our team is getting experience being in those situations.

“Games like that will pay off down the road,” she continued. “We have been really pleased with our girls and how each of them is finding ways to contribute.

“We talk a lot about controlling the controllables and they have done that well so far. They’re giving us effort and energy. We can clean up the x’s and o’s as the season progresses, but we are happy that the effort is there,” the coach concluded.