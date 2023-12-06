Arts Council presents third Holiday Review

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Are you looking for a little more Christmas spirit this holiday season? Lehi Arts Council’s Holiday Review is sure to put you in a festive mood. Featuring holiday classic song and dance numbers in a variety of different styles, performances run Dec. 8 through 16 at the Lehi Arts Center.

The event includes a mix of solos, duets, small group numbers and whole cast ensembles ranging in style from Bing Crosby to Joni Mitchell.

“There’s awesome dancing, powerful ballads and phenomenal singing. It really pulls at lots of people’s preferences,” said director Cali Wilkes.

The performers are all community members and people who’ve been in Lehi Arts productions in the past ages 7 and up. They have an experienced production team of Emma Eliason, Rebecca Boberg and Courtney Knight. The numbers chosen were catered to the artists to feature their talents and stories.

“We’re all excited and blown away by the magical thing we’ve created,” said Wilkes. “The show will make you cry. It will make you laugh. It’s a great, well-rounded production. It will leave you smiling and grateful for the people you love and feeling the spirit of Christmas.”

One of the artists, Tiffany Burgess, is particularly excited for the audience to experience the talented soloists.

“They transport you through all of the emotions that surround you at this Christmas season,” she said. “I hope the audience will connect with the messages that are being shared and will walk away so excited about Christmas. There are also many surprises in various forms that make this show one not to be missed.”

Tiffany’s daughters Taylor, age 9, and Harper, age 7, are also in the cast this year and will perform with her in one of the numbers. The girls love being in the ensemble numbers and said they hope everyone feels happy and excited about the Christmas season.

Dylan Manzanares is singing in several small group and ensemble numbers, including a duet of “White Christmas” with his wife.

“My favorite thing about the show is how much variety is within the range of Christmas songs that are performed. There is a little something for everyone who comes to see it,” he said. “I hope that the audience is able to really feel the excitement and joy of Christmas through each of the amazing performers in this cast.”

This is the third time the Lehi Arts Council has done a Holiday Review in the last six years, however, because of the nature of the show, the review features different numbers each year.

“It’s a wide range of spiritual carols and holiday classics. There’s really something for everyone,” said Wilkes. “It runs about an hour and is perfect for a date night or family night. It’s a great way to support Lehi Arts.”

Tickets for the production are $12-15 and can be purchased online at lehiarts.org or at the door. Wilkes said there will also be a standby line at the theater for sold-out shows. Performances are Dec. 8, 9, 11, and 14-16 at 7:30 p.m.