2024 Lehi Round-Up Rodeo tickets on sale now

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The 2024 Lehi Round-Up Rodeo will be held June 26 through 29 at 8 p.m. The tickets are on sale and going fast. Last year’s rodeo ticket sales made Lehi history by selling out in May. This year, ticket availability has been expanded by 25% with another rodeo night added on Wednesday.

“The Rodeo Committee has decided to try four nights of rodeo in 2024. This decision has not been an easy one. We have sold out the tickets for the past few years and wanted to give more citizens of Lehi the opportunity to attend,” said Mike Southwick, the newly named Director of the Lehi Civic Improvement Association, or Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Committee. “It takes a lot of work to put on a rodeo, and one more night adds more effort for the directors, committee, and volunteers. We will try it and see if it’s a success,” added Southwick.

Tickets are currently priced at $17 per seat on Wednesday and Thursday, and $19 a seat on Friday and Saturday. The Lehi Roundup Rodeo is held at Lehi Rodeo Grounds, 150 N 500 W, Lehi, UT.