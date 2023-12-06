Connect with us

2024 Lehi Round-Up Rodeo tickets on sale now

Arts Council presents third Holiday Review

LHS drama delights audiences with “Elf the Musical”

A guide to Lehi area’s holiday festivities

Historical Society: Home for seniors was once most hopping place in town

Lehi Cares Coalition announces youth logo contest winner

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point now open

Willowcreek Middle theater performs Snow White Variety Show

Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company performs fall concert at Orem Library Hall

REVIEW: Skyridge Theatre students leave it all on the stage in “Frozen” musical

2024 Lehi Round-Up Rodeo tickets on sale now

Published

22 mins ago

on

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The 2024 Lehi Round-Up Rodeo will be held June 26 through 29 at 8 p.m. The tickets are on sale and going fast. Last year’s rodeo ticket sales made Lehi history by selling out in May. This year, ticket availability has been expanded by 25% with another rodeo night added on Wednesday.

“The Rodeo Committee has decided to try four nights of rodeo in 2024. This decision has not been an easy one. We have sold out the tickets for the past few years and wanted to give more citizens of Lehi the opportunity to attend,” said Mike Southwick, the newly named Director of the Lehi Civic Improvement Association, or Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Committee. “It takes a lot of work to put on a rodeo, and one more night adds more effort for the directors, committee, and volunteers. We will try it and see if it’s a success,” added Southwick.

Tickets are currently priced at $17 per seat on Wednesday and Thursday, and $19 a seat on Friday and Saturday. The Lehi Roundup Rodeo is held at Lehi Rodeo Grounds, 150 N 500 W, Lehi, UT.

