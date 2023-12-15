Skyridge Ballroom presents “Dancing with the Falcons”

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Join the excitement as the Skyridge Ballroom team hosts Dancing with the Falcons. Skyridge students from clubs and extracurriculars of all kinds will compete in a “Dancing with the Stars” style competition. The champion will be decided by audience vote and receive the mirrorball trophy.

The purpose of the event is to build unity between students throughout Skyridge in a fun setting and to fundraise for the Ballroom team. The money raised will help pay for costumes and a portion of the team fees so that the team can travel to Idaho to compete at the national show dance titles.

“My favorite part of this event is how we take students who don’t even believe that they can put one foot in front of the other and turn them into dancers. The comment I hear most often is that they had no idea how much fun dancing could be! I love watching how their confidence builds as they acquire a new skill,” said Joy Price, the Skyridge Ballroom coach.

Competitors in Dancing with the Falcons include the following:

1. Aaron Crawford, band, will dance the samba with Bethany Olsen.

2. Ruby Smith, cheer, will dance disco with Brennan Challis.

3. Trevor Wyatt, choir, will swing dance with Ava Grendell.

4. Nickelle Cotterell, color guard, will dance the foxtrot with Rorik Rodgers.

5. Alex Butler, debate, will dance the rumba with Izzy Dallin.

6. Stella Pickney, dance company, will dance the waltz with Mason Calley.

7. Whitney Walker, girls’ lacrosse, will dance waltz with Mason Calley.

8. Charlie Strong, National Honor Society, will dance cha-cha with Josie Higley.

9. Kaleb Paul, student council, will dance the Charleston with Maliya Topham.

10. Lola Welker, girl’s tennis, will dance the Viennese waltz with Seth Dobson.

11. Ashton Peterson, boy’s tennis, will dance salsa with Makenna Tell.

12. Dodge Collins, wrestling, will dance tango with Mariah Briggs.

The event will also have a special guest performance from Skyridge’s Drill Team and Poly Club.

Dancing with the Falcons will be held on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Skyridge auditorium. Tickets are $6 for individuals or $25 for a family of up to six people and can be purchased at Skyridge High School’s gofan.co events page.