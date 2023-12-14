ALL-CITY GIRLS SOCCER: FALL 2023

ALL-CITY GIRLS SOCCER

Most Valuable Player

Brooke Gardner (Sr. Skyridge): Outstanding first team All-State center back who really made a difference for her team all season and was feared by opponents. She had 267 total steals with only four fouls, but what made her dangerous was her runs up the middle of the field after collecting a steal. Also scored one goal with two assists. Coach Toby Peterson said, “She was one of our captains this year and she led by example on and off the field.”

Most Inspirational Player

London Becker (Fr. Lehi): According to Coach Jonas Hartmann, she initially didn’t make the team but was added later as a backup keeper with no promise of game time, but none of that stopped her from being the biggest cheerleader for the team in every training and game. “It was incredibly uplifting to see how happy she was for her teammates when they did something good,” Hartmann said. “She was a constant supporter that always showed up ready to play. She was thankful for every opportunity she got and when her chance presented itself, she stepped in and did an amazing job on the field too. The selflessness and positivity she displayed throughout the season were inspirational.”

Forwards

Rachel Boren (Sr. Skyridge): Speedy Falcon wing that was second in Class 6A with 16 goals and had five assists too. She could turn defenders with ease and created opportunities that her team otherwise wouldn’t have had without her talents. Also collected 80 steals.

Izze Dahl (So. Lehi): Added an element of speed, physicality and tenacity for the Pioneers. Worked tirelessly chasing every ball and made it very uncomfortable for defenders. Has a nose for finishing and also good at setting up others. One goal, three assists.

Midfielders

Erin Dahl (Sr. Lehi): Senior leader on and off the field. Three game-winning goals of five. Her determination and desire to win drove her team. Defensive midfielder would win the battle in the middle then push forward to create offense. Always a threat.

Amanda Caswell (Sr. Skyrdige): Utilized her vision of the field of play and her experience to make a difference in almost every game. She was dangerous in so many ways which made defenders play her cautiously. Tallied six goals, four assists and98 steals.

Secily Bye (Sr. Skyridge): Holding midfielder this season, a foundational player who didn’t get as much attention as she deserved. She completed 317 passes with a 73 percent efficiency rating. She had 166 steals plus one goal and three assists.

Emily Noorda (Sr. Skyridge): Isn’t flashy but worked hard. Her improved field of view and her confidence with the ball at her feet enabled her team to advance the ball faster than opponentscould adjust to. Also contributed two goals, two assists and 77 steals.

Defenders

Emma Hughes (Sr. Skyridge): Center back who was new to the position this year but gave her team a big boost all the same. She had 142 steals with only five fouls as well as three assists, and her pass efficiency rating was at 74 percent for the season.

Kanani Haunga (Jr. Lehi): Glue of the Pioneer defense this year in the middle. Great composure on the ball with good distribution out of the back. She was a leader on and off the field. She has great vision to intercept the ball and a desire to drive forward.

Nora Evans (So. Lehi): Rescheduled to the outside back position from midfield and completely owned that position. Her ability to read the play and break up the opponent’s attack was amazing; she was strong in the air too and rarely got beat all year.

Olivia Schoenfeld (Fr. Lehi): Played every minute on varsity as an outside back. Has incredible speed and a pit-bull attitude that just refuses to give up. Won more balls than anybody else andmanaged to get her foot in the way of almost every attack on her side.

Goalkeepers

Allie Noorda and Emalyn Levingston (Srs. Skyridge): Falcon netminder pair split time all season and were nearly identical statistically. Fed off each other and made each other better, helping their team to reach the semifinals in the 6A playoffs.