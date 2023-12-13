Falcon boys hoops goes 1-2 in Classic

The Skyridge boys basketball team had a pair of single-digit losses in the Falcon Classic last weekend before finishing up with a close victory.

Dec. 7: Copper Hills 61, Skyridge 52

The Grizzlies started hot and jumped out to a big lead, building a 25-12 advantage by the end of the first quarter. The Falcons responded by outscoring the visitors 30-20 over the next two periods to narrow the gap to a single bucket entering the fourth quarter, but Copper Hills held them off down the stretch.

Junior forward Jordan Kohler led the home-squad effort with 24 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Jackson Mosteller added eight points, seven boards, three assists and four blocked shots in a great overall outing from him. Senior forward Ethan Gagon added eight points and solid defense.

Dec. 8: Farmington 58, Skyridge 57

This next contest was a heartbreaker for the home school fans. The teams dueled even from start to finish, ending the first three quarters all tied up at 12, 26 and 42 points, respectively, but the Phoenix managed to get one more point in the fourth period than their hosts to earn the win.

The Falcons had three scorers in double figures, led by senior guard Dane Housley with 17 points including three triples plusfour rebounds and seven assists. Kohler contributed 13 points and nine boards.

Sophomore Ryder Gentry added 11 points and four rebounds. Gagon grabbed four boards and three steals, while Mosteller had three rebounds and three assists.

Dec. 9: Skyridge 53, Brighton 50

The Falcons got off to a slow start against the Bengals, who ended the initial period with a 16-9 advantage. However, Skyridge held the visitors to a single bucket in the second quarter and the teams were knotted at 18 heading into the break.

The Falcons doubled up Brighton 18-9 in the third, and although the Bengals were able to make up some of the ground they lost, they never got over the hump.

Kohler came up big again with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Gagon contributed 12 points, six boards and a couple of steals along with more good defense. Senior guard Tate Larson posted eight points.

Mosteller chipped in seven points and grabbed four rebounds. Sophomore guard Davis Fyans coupled six points with five assists while senior guard Cohen Fountaine made six assists and a couple of steals.

“I was proud of how our kids competed at the Falcon Classic this weekend,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “We ended with a nice win over Brighton.

“We are playing good defense and giving ourselves opportunities each night,” he went on. “We have to be able to score more efficiently and take better care of the ball.

“Jordan Kohler had a stellar weekend and was named All-Tournament. Ethan Gagon also had a big tournament on the defensive side of the ball. This experience will help us continue to develop and grow as a team,” the coach concluded.

The Falcons play at West Jordan Friday night at 7 p.m.