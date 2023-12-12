Falcon girls hoops split pair

The Skyridge girls basketball team posted one loss and one win in non-region action last week.

Dec. 5: Copper Hills 52, Skyridge 30

The No. 2 Falcons just couldn’t seem to get on track against the No. 4 Grizzlies at home. The score was just 9-6 for the visitors after a first-quarter defensive slugfest, but the advantage for Copper Hills ballooned to 22-10 by the half.

Skyridge scored more after the break, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. The team’s shooting percentages were well below the customary levels for the night, with one exception.

Junior guard Merceius Mili shot 5-of-7 (71%) from the field for 12 points to go with four rebounds and a couple of steals. Senior guard Shae Toole netted eight points while sophomore forward Ellah Oeser added five points with six boards.

“Copper Hills is a great team this year and exposed things we need to work on,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “They play really physical defense and try to get you on your heels and we didn’t handle that pressure well. It’s a great game to have early in the year to help us develop and improve.”

Dec. 8: Skyridge 51, Highland 19

The Falcons looked like a different team when they took the court for this one. They limited the home school to five points or less per quarter while scoring double digits themselves in each one, leading to the blowout victory.

It was 17-4 by the end of the initial period and the gap only got wider from there. Toole absolutely ruled the floor, tallying a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds plus six assists and eight steals with just one turnover.

Mili garnered 13 points with six boards and a block, while Oeser scored 12 points with five rebounds and senior guard Payton Newbold added nine points and five boards. Senior guard Jada Smith collected six rebounds and senior forward Sadie Buttarsgot five.

“Highland is down this year so it was a good game to get some confidence going and to implement things we’ve been working on,” Nielsen said. “The team did a great job being disciplined and getting better in that game. We’re looking forward to two good games this week with Riverton and Herriman.”