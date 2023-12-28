Beloved Broadway musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” comes to Lehi.

Despite the high body count in Regalo Theater’s newest production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” death comes with a lot of laughs and catchy show-tunes. This theatrical masterpiece promises an evening of uproarious entertainment and a deathly fun time.

The story tells of Monty Navarro as he navigates the cutthroat world of high society, armed with a lethal to-do list and a thirst for inheritance. This Tony Award-winning musical is a rollercoaster of wit, suspense and unforgettable melodies, as Monty ingeniously plots his ascent up the aristocratic ladder.

This is Regalo Theater’s fifth production and features a brilliant ensemble cast and witty actors. This is a must-see for theater enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” by Regalo is produced by Colleen Carrasco and directed by the accomplished Michael Carrasco, with Allison Books as music director.

“This production is a testament to the visionary direction of Michael Carrasco and the production prowess of Colleen Carrasco. For both connoisseurs and newcomers to theater, this show is a brilliant exploration of how humor can be woven into the most unexpected narratives,” said Christopher D’Argy, VicePresident of Regalo Theater Company.

This production earns a PG rating from Musical Theater International. “While ‘A Gentleman’s Guide’ lightly delves into seemingly mature themes, its portrayal is tactful. It’s a show that offers layers of understanding, appealing to both young and mature audiences with its clever innuendos and thematic depth,” said D’Argy.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” will open Jan. 5 and run through Jan. 20, with matinee performances on Jan. 6 and 20 at Skyridge High School Auditorium in Lehi. Doors open at 7 p.m. for evening performances and 1:30 p.m. for matinees. As a special offering to Lehi Free Press readers, use code “Lehifreepress” at checkout for a 10% discount. For further information and tickets, visit www.regalotheater.com/shows.

This show is a masterful blend of dark humor and playful wit. It turns the grim theme of murder into a source of laughter, charting the ambitious tale of Montague Navarro. The talented Chris Last portrays all eight members of the D’Ysquith family, and the show promises a rollercoaster of hilarity. Awarded Best Broadway Musical in 2014, Regalo Theater is thrilled to bring its audience a unique take on this acclaimed production.