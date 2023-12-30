Falcon boys edged in third tourney game

The Skyridge boys basketball team fell to Tahoma (Maple Valley WA) 71-69 in the third round of Silver bracket play forThe Classic at Damien Friday (Dec. 29) evening. The Falcons will conclude their appearance in the tournament by playing Hesperia CA today in a placement game.

Skyridge battled through a very competitive contest with the Bears from the outset. The Falcons led 18-17 after the first quarter, 34-32 at the half and 55-52 entering the final period, but Tahoma was able to come up with just enough plays down the stretch to close out the narrow win.

Junior forward Jordan Kohler led Skyridge with 20 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Tate Larson made three treys and scored 17 points with two steals.

Senior forward Jackson Mosteller added 16 points including four triples with three boards and two steals. Senior guard Dane Housley added seven points, nine assists, three rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Ryder Gentry made three assists, six boards and a couple of steals.

“We just came up a little short at the end,” said Coach Jeff Gardner.