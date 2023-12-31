Lehi boys finish 2nd in Southern California tournament

The Lehi boys basketball team trailed from the beginning against Ironwood from Glendale AZ. The Pioneers never let the game get away from them, but they never succeeded in gaining an advantage either and the Eagles won 61-57 to secure the Diamond Bracket championship of The Classic at Damien on Saturday (Dec. 30) evening.

Ironwood got off to a hot start and ran ahead 11-2 in the first three minutes. Lehi responded by working back into the contest and closed the gap to 15-17 by the end of the first quarter. The Pioneers were behind 28-34 at the half and 44-48 entering the last period.

Lehi reduced the late deficit to three points a couple of different times in the final stanza, but the Eagles responded to every challenge and the Pioneers were unable to get any closer.

Senior guard Cooper Lewis led Lehi with 24 points including four triples along with five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Junior wing Easton Hawkins netted 11 points with five assists. The two of them were named to the All-Tournament team for their efforts throughout the week.

Senior forward Cy Hansen provided quality minutes in a reserve role, sinking a couple of 3-pointers among his 10, all of which came in the third quarter. He also had three boards and a couple of assists.

Senior forward Grayson Brousseau contributed 10 points withthree assists and a block. Senior forward Gabe Cowan had six rebounds with a block while senior guard Bryson Bromley made three boards and five assists.

“This tournament has been a great experience,” said Coach Quincy Lewis. “We played against four quality teams that I consider equivalent to good 6A teams.

“We didn’t get off to the start we were hoping to and we came up a little short in the last game,” the coach said. “Cy gave us a big boost off the bench and hit a couple of threes in the third quarter. Grayson played great defense throughout the tournament and hit some big baskets for us in the fourth quarter.

“We were getting the looks we wanted but some of the shots just didn’t fall,” he added. “This week helped our preparation for the tough region contests ahead.”

Lehi is now 9-2 and will visit Jordan on Friday (Jan. 5) at 7 p.m. for a non-region game.