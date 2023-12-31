Falcon boys finish 8th in tourney bracket

The Skyridge boys basketball team lost to Hesperia CA 54-42 in a placement game to conclude their participation in the Silver bracket of The Classic at Damien Saturday (Dec. 30) evening.

The Scorpions jumped ahead 14-8 in the first quarter and built a 31-18 advantage by the end of the first half. The Falcons outdueled Hesperia 24-23 in the final two periods but that wasn’t enough to make up for the earlier shortfall.

Junior forward Jordan Kohler and senior guard Dane Housley each tallied 11 points for Skyridge. Kohler also had six rebounds and four assists while Housley chipped in three assists and three boards.

Senior guard Tate Larson made a couple of shots from long distance and scored eight points combined with three rebounds and a couple of steals. Sophomore Hunter Sheffield and sophomore forward Carson Mosteller each recorded a 3-pointer.

The Falcons will conclude their pre-region schedule with two home contests this week. They will host Fremont on Wednesday (Jan. 3) and will welcome Layton on Friday (Jan. 5).