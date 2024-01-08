Lehi boys hoops notches 10th win

The Lehi boys basketball team sank 12 triples, shared the ball well and won the battle of the boards to earn a comfortable road victory on Friday.

Jan. 5: Lehi 67, Jordan 42

The Beetdiggers tried a junk defense against the Pioneers on their home court by focusing their efforts on senior guard Cooper Lewis and junior wing Easton Hawkins, Lehi’s All-Tournament performers from their post-holiday appearance in California.

Understandable approach but bad idea. They left senior guard Bryson Bromley open, and he made the home squad pay, and pay, and pay.

Bromley converted 7-of-10 from long distance on the way to 23 points and also tallied five rebounds, eight assists and a steal with no turnovers in his best game of the season to date.

In the meantime, while holding the two stars somewhat below their typical point totals, Jordan couldn’t contain their games.

Lewis netted 15 points with four boards, two assists, five steals, zero turnovers and two blocks, while Hawkins provided seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

The Pioneers moved ahead 15-8 by the end of the first quarter, but the deficit didn’t get any bigger as the teams each scored 12 points in the second period for a 27-20 halftime advantage for Lehi.

The outcome was secured in the third quarter. The Pioneers returned from the locker room with some fire, outdueling the home squad 22-9 during that stretch for a 49-29 margin heading into the final period.

The team shot 14-of-25 (56%) from the field and 8-of-15 from beyond the arc (53%) in the second half. They didn’t get many free throws in the contest, but they made them all. They also had 23 assists on 25 field goals and outrebounded the Beetdiggers 29-18 for the night.

Every player in the game made contributions for the visitors. Among them, senior forward Kaleb Moore scored seven points with four boards, senior forward Grayson Brousseau added six points with three rebounds and six assists and senior forward Gabe Cowan had six points with three boards and two steals.

“This was a great game for us to play,” said Coach Quincy Lewis. “They tried to deny Cooper and Easton in the triangle-and-two defense and Bryson knocked down seven threes and would have had more had I left him in the game.”

Now No. 2 in the 6A rankings, The Pioneers (10-2) have one last non-league test coming when they visit No. 5 Davis (9-3) onTuesday (Jan. 9) at 7 p.m. “We’re looking forward to playing an always-tough Davis team,” Coach Lewis said.

Lehi will host American Fork to open Region 3 play on Friday (Jan. 12). The girls varsity plays at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the boys game about 7:30 p.m.