Falcon boys hoops ends tune-up 1-1

The Skyridge boys basketball team earned a 1-1 split against Region 1 teams in their final pre-league contests last week.

Jan. 3: Skyridge 74, Fremont 65

The Falcons got off to a slow start against the Silverwolves and fell behind 8-17 by the end of the initial period. However, they took control of the game in the second quarter with a 23-11 scoring burst and had a 31-28 margin heading into the break.

Skyridge outscored the visitors 43-37 in the second half to secure the victory. Junior forward Jordan Kohler led the effort with 26 points including three triples and also had six rebounds and a block.

Senior guard Dane Housley turned in a good all-around game was well with 22 points including two treys, four boards, four assists and a steal. Sophomore Ryder Gentry canned three from long distance for nine points.

Senior forward Ethan Gagon scored six with six rebounds. Sophomore forward Carson Mosteller had five points and four boards while senior guard Tate Larson added five points with six assists and a couple of steals.

Jan. 5: Layton 61, Skyridge 58

The Falcons pushed 6A’s top-ranked team to the limit with a late surge that fell just one bucket short. Skyridge started well and led 21-16 by the end of the first quarter, but the Lancers righted the ship and moved in front 35-30 at the half.

The visitors widened the gap by eight points to 53-40 heading into the last period, but the Falcons chipped away at the deficit until it was down to one basket. However, they didn’t get the stop or score they needed at the end to extend the game.

Kohler notched another double-double with a game-high 24 points and 15 rebounds. Housley contributed 15 points plus eight assists. Larson sank four triples for 12 points. Gentry grabbed six boards.

“It was a good week of basketball,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “We played two talented, well-coached teams and our kids are progressing each week.

“Jordan Kohler was big time, averaging 25 points and 11 rebounds,” the coach said. “Dane Housley also had a nice week scoring and assisting at a high level. Ethan Gagon had two top level players to guard this week and was superb.

“We’re excited for region play and feel our difficult preseason schedule will prepare us for the best region in the state,” Gardner concluded.

The Falcons (5-8) will open the Region 3 season at Westlake on Friday (Jan. 12). The varsity girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys game will immediately follow at about 7:30 p.m.