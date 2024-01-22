Falcon girls fall to Knights

The Skyridge girls basketball team struggled to find the basket on the road and couldn’t contain the opponent’s multiple scoring threats as Region 3 play continued last week.

Jan. 16: Lone Peak 69, Skyridge 30

The size of the Knight roster was difficult for the Falcons to handle on both ends of the court as they really missed their injured players in this challenging contest.

Skyridge scored in single digits in every quarter and were doubled or tripled by the Lone Peak totals in the same stanza except the second period, when the difference in production was just four points. However, the Falcons were already far behind by then and weren’t able to cut into the margin.

Lone Peak led 20-6 after the first quarter and 33-15 at the half, and the advantage continued to expand from there.

Senior guard Shae Toole worked hard for seven points withthree rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. Junior guard Bella Sika grabbed five boards and two steals while sophomore guard Kyah Perkins added six points.

“We had some really good looks early on that we didn’t convert on that could have given us a little more momentum,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “Unfortunately, we didn’t execute, and we got ourselves in a hole early on.

“Lone Peak is a great team with elite scorers, so it is really difficult to get down early and fight back,” she continued. “We saw spurts of good things from our kids and they played hard.

“This Friday we get Cambree Blackham back for her first game this season, so we’re excited for her and to get her in the rotation,” Nielsen said. (See separate story for the game with Lehi.)

The Falcons (8-6, 0-3) will complete the first round of leagueplay next week as they welcome Pleasant Grove (10-6, 0-3) on Tuesday (Jan. 23) and visit American Fork (7-8, 1-2) on Friday (Jan. 26). For both contests, the varsity girls play at 6 p.m. with the boys immediately following around 7:30.