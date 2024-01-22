Lehi girls steal hoops win over the Thunder

The Lehi girls basketball team fought hard against a talented opponent in a tightly-contested game on the road but pulled away in the final two minutes to get their second Region 3 win.

Jan. 16: Lehi 55, Westlake 49

The Pioneers got off to a bit of a slow start against the Thunder, but senior guard Hadlie Warren’s two baskets helped her team stay in touch. Westlake owned a 13-9 lead at the end of the initial quarter and were up 27-22 at the half.

Lehi drew even at the 4:15 mark of the third period when Warren dished to driving sophomore guard Brynlee Cook for a basket that knotted the score at 28-all. It went back and forth after that, but the Thunder had a slim 35-33 margin heading into the fourth quarter.

The tradeoffs continued. Sophomore forward Madi Andrews canned back-to-back treys to push the Pioneers ahead, but the home team answered. The score was tied for the final time at 48-all with 2:12 left in the contest.

Senior guard Addy Scrivner got a layup plus one after that, and the visitors played tough defense and made their free throws down the stretch to earn an exciting win in front of a big crowd.

Scrivner led all scorers with 18 points while shooting at 50 percent efficiency. Warren finished with eight points, Cook had seven and Andrews six. Senior post Kaleigh Freeman scored six with four rebounds and senior post McKinly Faux grabbed three boards.

“This was a huge win for us with eight players scoring,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “We went a little deeper and just tried to keep fresh legs in the game. Like I said last week, we feel like our really tough preseason has prepared us for these games.

“Mostly I was really proud of how our group stayed locked in,” he continued. “They were up the whole first half. Then we got a lead, Westlake got it back, and we never wavered.

“I give lots of credit to Westlake and Coach Macfarlane,” he said. “Both teams just played so great and so tough. It really came down to just a couple of plays. Our senior leadership this week has been great getting us bought in and playing with energy and being ready tonight.

“It was very intense in that gym,” Seastrand said. “At one point my Apple Watch asked me if I needed to sit down. It was a fun environment and I’m proud of our team for staying tough.”

After playing at Skyridge (see separate story), the Pioneers (9-6, 3-0) conclude the first cycle of the Region 3 season at home nextweek.

They welcome Lone Peak (8-6, 3-0) Tuesday (Jan. 23) and host Pleasant Grove (10-6, 0-3) Friday (Jan. 26). The varsity girls play at 6 p.m., with the boys game immediately following around 7:30 p.m.