Falcon boys edged by Knights

The Skyridge boys basketball team bowed to Lone Peak on the road by a single basket as the Region 3 season continued last week.

Jan. 16: Lone Peak 70, Skyridge 68

The Knights got the juices going early on their home court and spurted ahead 21-13 after the first quarter, going on to earn a 42-29 advantage at the break with some sizzling shooting.

However, the Falcons returned from the locker room with energy and ruled the second half, outscoring Lone Peak 39-28 but falling one score short to have a shot to get the win. Junior forward Jordan Kohler led all scorers with 22 points and also had nine rebounds and a block.

His team’s seven other scorers included senior guard Dane Housley with 13 points, seven assists and a block; senior guard Tate Larson with 12 points including three triples; and senior forward Jackson Mosteller with 10 points, four boards, two steals and a block.

Senior forward Ethan Gagon collected five rebounds and sophomore Ryder Gentry got four boards.

“I was proud of the effort tonight,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “Give Lone Peak a ton of credit, they hit nine three-pointers in the first half, and they played really well.

“I thought we did a great job settling in that third quarter and getting ourselves back in the game,” the coach went on. “When we took the lead in the fourth quarter, we had four good looks that we just couldn’t get in the basket to extend the lead.

“I love the toughness and the resiliency of this team, and we are getting better all the time,” Gardner added. “Jordan Kohler had another big game for us, and Dane Housley played well as he battled foul trouble. Jackson Mosteller and Tate Larson gave us good scoring as well, which was huge.”

After the Falcons (7-9, 2-1) played Lehi (see separate story), they will finish off the first cycle of league play next week, hosting Pleasant Grove (11-5, 1-2) on Tuesday (Jan. 23) and heading to American Fork (9-7, 2-1) on Friday (Jan. 26).

On both evenings, the girls varsity will play at 6 p.m. and the boys game will immediately follow at about 7:30 p.m.