Lehi tops Skyridge in Region 3 hoops rematches​

The Lehi and Skyridge basketball teams played a pair of rugged defensive slugfests for Senior Night and the Pioneers earned the victories in both games in their own gym before a packed house.

GIRLS: Lehi 50, Skyridge 37

Both teams had trouble finding the basket at the start, the result of good defense and a bit of game-day jitters. After multiple fruitless exchanges, Falcon senior guard Cambree Blackham fed the ball inside to senior forward Sadie Buttars for a layup to open scoring.

Lehi responded with a 9-0 run to finish the quarter. Both squads picked up the pace in the second period as they settled into more of their customary rhythms and the Pioneers took a 24-14 advantage to the locker room.

With some halftime adjustments, the teams dueled even through another low-scoring quarter, so the margin didn’t change. Both put more points on the board in the final stanza, but Lehi got one basket more to fall to account for the final differential.

For the Pioneers, senior guard Addy Scrivner led all scorers with 16 points and senior guard Sammi Love scored eight. For Skyridge, senior guard Shae Toole led her team with 11 points and Blackham added 10.

BOYS: Lehi 62, Skyridge 41

In the boys game, it similarly took both teams a little while to settle in but they started a little sooner and the Pioneers jumped ahead 17-9 in the opening period and led 35-18 at the half.

Coach Quincy Lewis expected the Falcons to make a run and they did just that to start the second half, reducing the deficit. However, they were unable to eliminate it and the home squad doubled them up in the last quarter to finish out the win.

Skyridge successfully held Lehi senior guard Cooper Lewis well below his season average, but he still hit three triples and finished with 15 points.

Three of his teammates also scored in double figures, with junior wing Easton Hawkins leading all shooters with 19 points, senior forward Grayson Brousseau with 12 and senior forward Gabe Cowan with 10.

For the Falcons, sophomore Ryder Gentry tallied a team-high 11 points. Junior forward Jordan Kohler, who has been on a run of double-doubles of late, was only allowed nine points before fouling out of the game late in the fourth period.

