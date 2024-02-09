Knights top Falcons in girls hoops

The Skyridge girls basketball team was overwhelmed by undefeated league leader Lone Peak at home on Tuesday.

Feb. 6: Lone Peak 81, Skyridge 19

The Falcons were stymied by suffocating defense while the Knights scored seemingly at will against their undermanned opponents. Skyridge could manage no more than seven points per quarter and gave up no less than 19 to the visitors in each period to produce the lopsided outcome.

The score was 22-5 after the first quarter, 42-12 at the half and 62-17 entering the fourth period. The visitors had four players score in double digits and made 19 steals.

For the Falcons, senior guard Jada Smith made a pair of triples for six points, senior forward Sadie Buttars added five points, senior guard Bella Sika made one basket from long distance, sophomore forward Ariane Moea’i also had three points and senior guard Cambree Blackham had two.

The Falcons (10-9, 2-5) travel to Lehi (12-7, 6-1) on Friday (Feb. 9) and will wrap up the regular season next week at Pleasant Grove on Tuesday (Feb. 13) and with American Fork at home for Senior Night on Friday (Feb. 16).

These games will all be double-headers with the varsity girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys immediately following around 7:30.