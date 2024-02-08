Lehi girls beat Westlake with strong second half

The Lehi girls basketball team overcame a first-half deficit to prevail over the Thunder in a defensive battle. This key Region 3 victory gives the Pioneer girls a two-game lead over Westlake in third place in Region 3 with three games remaining.

Feb. 6: Lehi 48, Westlake 37

The Pioneers won the tip and senior guard Hadlie Warren drove into the paint and then kicked the ball out to senior guard Addy Scrivner for a triple to open scoring. The teams dueled through the rest of the opening half and baskets were hard to find, but the Thunder built a 25-20 lead by the break.

It took Lehi six minutes to erase that deficit, but they did it by holding the visitors scoreless until there was just 1:41 left in the period. The Pioneers had a slim 30-28 edge going into the final stanza.

The Lehi defense keyed a 10-0 run in the next four minutes that put the game out of reach for a Westlake comeback. The Thunder had balanced scoring, but no player got more than seven points.

Scrivner led all scorers with 21 points and also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior forward Ellie Hillsank all three of her tries from long distance for nine points and also grabbed four boards.

Six other players scored, including five points each from junior guard McKenzie Jepson and senior post McKinly Faux. Sophomore guard Brynlee Cook tallied five rebounds, senior guard Sammi Love made three assists and senior post Malia Havea collected three boards to go with a steal and a block.

“Tonight was a defensive clinic by our girls in the second half,”said Coach Sean Seastrand. “I’m so proud of how hard they played and committed to that end of the floor. We made a couple minor tweaks at halftime, and they not only executed it so well but gave maximum effort.

“Our offense really feeds off our defense and being able to get out and run so that worked out well,” he continued. “I thought our girls did a great job competing all around tonight.

“Westlake is a tough team,” Seastrand added. “They’re out a starter to injury and had a bit of foul trouble tonight but they fought hard. Coach Mac is a phenomenal coach and is doing a great job.”

The Pioneers (12-7, 6-1) will welcome Skyridge (10-9, 2-5) forSenior Night on Friday (Feb. 9). The varsity girls play at 6 p.m. with the boys immediately following about 7:30.

The regular season for both teams ends next week with Region 3 road games at Lone Peak on Tuesday (Feb. 13) and at Pleasant Grove on Friday (Feb. 16).