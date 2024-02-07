Falcon boys top Lone Peak on senior night

The Skyridge boys basketball team celebrated senior night with a tidy victory over Lone Peak, pulling themselves into a tie with the Knights for third place in Region 3 with three games left to play.

Feb. 6: Skyridge 56, Lone Peak 49

The Falcons ultimately determined the outcome of this game with a strong third quarter. The first half was a toe-to-toe battle, with the Knights leading 13-11 after the initial period and the teams heading to the locker room all tied up at 21 points.

A determined effort by the home squad led to a 20-14 scoring edge in the third, and Lone Peak wasn’t able to overcome that gap by the time the clock ran out.

Junior forward Jordan Kohler added another knot to his string of double-doubles with 24 points and 12 rebounds plus two assists. Senior guard Tate Larson netted 14 points with three assists and sophomore Ryder Gentry added 10 points with five boards.

Senior forward Ethan Gagon grabbed three rebounds and two steals while senior guard Dane Housley dished out nine assists along with his four points and four boards.

“I was proud of our team coming out on senior night and beating a very good Lone Peak team,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “Our seniors are great kids and we are very lucky to have them in our program. They are great representatives of our school and program.

Advertisement

“All seven seniors contributed to the win, which was awesome,” the coach continued. “Jordan Kohler had another really good night. He is scoring and rebounding at a very high level and did a great job on defense. He is playing great basketball.

“Ryder Gentry gave us a big lift off the bench, hitting some big shots in both halves, and was aggressive on the boards. We out-rebounded them by six, which was one of our keys coming in,” he said.

“Our defense was outstanding with Ethan Gagon leading the charge. Dane Housley had a great floor game, controlling tempo and running the team,” Gardner concluded.

The Falcons (9-11, 4-3) will visit Lehi (17-3, 6-1) on Friday (Feb. 9) for the next league double-header. The girls varsity will play at 6 p.m. and the boys game will immediately follow at about 7:30 p.m.

Next week, Skyridge will finish the regular season at Pleasant Grove on Tuesday (Feb. 13) and at home against American Fork on Friday (Feb. 16).