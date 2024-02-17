Lehi, Skyridge hoops teams begin tourney play in second round

The tournament brackets for Class 6A have been released. All four Lehi-area basketball teams received a bye in the first round and here’s how each is positioned entering the upcoming state tournament.

The first two rounds will be played at home sites and the rest of the tournament will move to the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Skyridge Boys

Season record: 4-6 Region 3 (4th), 9-14 overall

Final RPI ranking: 14 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 14 in 6A, 39 statewide

Next contest: February 23 at Herriman, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Prospects: The Falcons will be starting the playoffs on the road against the #3 Mustangs (18-5), who finished second to Corner Canyon in Region 2. If Skyridge wins, the Falcons will play the winner of #11 Fremont (12-11) and #6 Davis (16-7) on Feb. 26 in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m.

Skyridge Girls

Season record: 4-6 Region 3 (4th), 12-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 12 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 11 in 6A, 26 statewide

Next contest: February 22 at Lehi, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Falcons were poised for another fantastic season after finishing with the silver trophy last year. However, injuries to four starting players at different times have made the going much tougher. Three of the four are now available so that could have an impact on their results in the tournament. As the bracket fell, they will be taking on the #5 Pioneers (14-8) on the road Thursday (see below).

Lehi Girls

Advertisement

Season record: 8-2 Region 3 (2nd), 14-8 overall

Final RPI ranking: 5 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 5 in 6A, 8 statewide

Next contest: February 22 at home, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Pioneers had a strong season after the move up to Class 6A. The RPI system has matched them against #12 Skyridge (12-10) just as the Falcons get back the third of four injured starters who have missed time this season. The winner of this contest will face the winner of #4 Syracuse (17-5) and #13 Pleasant Grove (11-12) in the quarterfinals on Feb. 26 at 9:10 p.m.

Lehi Boys

Season record: 8-2 Region 3 (1st), 19-4 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

Advertisement

MaxPreps ranking: 1 in 6A, 3 statewide

Next contest: February 23 at home, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Pioneers won the Region 3 title on Friday in another tough league battle. They will host the winner of #15Westlake (7-16) and #18 Mountain Ridge (8-15) on Friday at home. If they advance to the quarterfinals on Feb. 26, they will face the winner of #10 Lone Peak (11-11) and #7 Riverton (16-7) at 12:50 p.m.