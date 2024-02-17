Connect with us

Lehi boys claim Region 3 title

Sherman wins first Falcon gold in girls wrestling

22 Skyridge Falcons take college offers

Three Lehi football players to play on at next level

Lehi principal responds to allegations of improper conduct by students

Lehi tops Skyridge in Region 3 hoops rematches​

Knights top Falcons in girls hoops

Lehi girls beat Westlake with strong second half

Falcon boys top Lone Peak on senior night

Lehi boys get win with 34-point turnaround

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Lehi boys basketball team outlasted an inspired effort by the home squad at Pleasant Grove on their Senior Night to secure the Region 3 championship with a hard-fought 84-79 victory.

The outcome wasn’t decided until the final four minutes, when a series of smart plays on both ends and perfect free-throw shooting gave the Pioneers just enough to pull out the win.

Senior guard Cooper Lewis finished with 40 points including five triples but all of the team’s starting five made important contributions to the outcome.

Junior guard Easton Hawkins added 14 points, senior guard Grayson Brousseau had 13, senior forward Gabe Cowan had nine and senior guard Bryson Bromley had eight points. 

“As a team, we showed heart and toughness in getting this done,” said Coach Quincy Lewis.

Check back later for more details.

