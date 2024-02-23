2024 PARC Tax Cultural Organization Grant application period opens

Lehi’s Cultural Organization Grants are funded by the Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) tax, which was approved by Lehi voters in 2021. As established by the City Council, distribution for the PARC tax is allocated with 70% to parks and recreation and 30% to arts and culture.

Funding earmarked for arts and culture are called Cultural Organization Grants. The grants include funding for ongoing operations of cultural organizations and cultural facilities. The city receives approximately $1.5 million in PARC tax revenues each year. Approximately $400,000-$450,000 of those revenues will fund Cultural Organization Grants.

To qualify for the Cultural Organization grant, applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• The organization has a significant presence in Lehi City.

• The organization’s primary purpose is the advancement and preservation of (i) natural history, (ii) art, (iii) music, (iv) theater, (v) dance, or (vi) cultural arts, including literature, motion picture, or storytelling.

• The organization is not an agency of the state.

• The organization is not a political subdivision of the state.

• The organization is not an educational institution whose annual revenues are derived more than 50% from state funds.

• The organization is not a radio or television broadcasting network or station, cable communication system, newspaper or magazine.

• The organization is a private nonprofit organization and certificated by the Internal revenue Service as an organization qualifying under § 501 (c) of the Internal Revenue code

A PARC Advisory Committee was created by the City Council to review the Cultural Organization Grant applications. The committee consists of five Lehi City volunteer citizens and two Lehi City staff members. The committee reviews the applications and submits a recommendation to the City Council. After the committee provides a recommendation, the City Council makes final decisions of which Cultural Organization Grant applications are funded.

This year’s timeline will be the following:

Application period opens: February 19, 2024

Application period closes: April 18, 2024

Application presentations and PARC Committee review: May

Council approves PARC projects and funding: June 11, 2024

Applicants may find the application form and more information at: https://www.lehi-ut.gov/cultural-org-grants/?fbclid=IwAR0HvmzHuQYyNNca4eKTkpt8JtdbCJeLY4wIu0S3z3_JDuB0OedaOOHdZE8